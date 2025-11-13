New Oldham rugby role for Mike Ford after Sean Long departure

MIKE FORD, the hugely-experienced former cross-code coach who is currently Oldham’s managing director, is taking a “more hands-on” role as the ambitious club’s director of rugby.

And it has been revealed that development was behind Sean Long’s decision to leave his post as coach by mutual consent after two years of progress by the Boundary Park outfit.

The Roughyeds are now seeking at least one new coach to work alongside Ford, 59, who fronted the consortium who took the club over in March 2023 and brought in ex-St Helens and Great Britain halfback Long that October.

The 49-year-old former Featherstone boss guided Oldham to promotion as runaway League One champions in 2024, then to fourth place in the old-style Championship this year.

However there was disappointment when his side were beaten 40-4 at home by Halifax at the first stage of the play-offs.

Oldham were among the clubs who applied for a place in next year’s expanded Super League.

They missed out, but have made no secret of their desire to gain top-flight status at some stage, and are again assembling an impressive squad for the new-look second tier, with Australian halfback Josh Drinkwater a key playmaker.

Ford is himself an ex-Great Britain halfback who played for hometown club Oldham from 1987 to 1991 and was player-coach in 2000 and 2001 before embarking on a long spell in union which brought roles with Bath, Leicester, Toulon, England Ireland and the Lions.

“I have always wanted to be director of rugby and I think everyone in the organisation has known that from day one,” he told the club’s YouTube channel Roughyeds TV.

“That is my skill set and it has taken us two-and-a-half years of hard work for us to get here and allow me to focus more time on the rugby side. It is such a big job, it is the first team, women’s team, pathway and students teams.

“We will now be out there looking for a coach, or a couple of coaches to help with the first team. There is no shortage of coaches out there.”

Ford added: “Our ambitions are never to stop still and we wanted to keep on improving and taking the next step.

“We went to Sean with plans to accelerate our on-field performances. Sean then went away to think about it and decided it didn’t quite work for him.

“We tried very hard to make it happen but in the end it was his choice and we shook hands and parted company.

“We would like to thank Sean for what he has done in the last couple of years.”