Hull KR reveal Craven Park expansion following record home sell-out crowds

HULL KR have announced that their 1,000-capacity South Stand will once more return to Craven Park after Coldplay’s concerts on 18th and 19th of August.

The East Yorkshire club has been one of Super League’s greatest success stories, with the rise from perennial strugglers to silverware contenders now firmly entrenched.

And with ticket demand reaching new heights and over 25 consecutive home sellouts now confirmed, the additional stand will provide even more fans the chance to be part of that growth.

The stand will be in place for Rovers’ Round 24 clash against St Helens and will remain in place until the end of the 2025 Super League season.