Super League 2025: Catalans Dragons season review

CALLUM WALKER reviews a disappointing season for Super League’s French club.

The hope

The Dragons had gone for experience in their recruitment, bringing in the likes of seasoned NRL and Super League veterans Luke Keary, Nick Cotric, Tevita Pangai Junior, Elliott Whitehead and Tommy Makinson.

After languishing outside the play-offs in 2024, there was real optimism that those experienced stars would get Catalans over the line in 2025.

The reality

That hope turned into a distant dream as Catalans lost their opening three games of the 2025 campaign, and then went on to win just once in 14 games midway through the season.

Their head coach Steve McNamara was sacked after the Dragons’ Round 11 40-0 hammering by St Helens, but interim-turned-permanent head coach Joel Tomkins didn’t fare too well until later on in the year, winning the final three games of what had been a tumultuous season.

The Dragons finished ninth in the Super League table, but it didn’t help that the French side lost veteran Sam Tomkins to multiple injuries throughout the year. Tomkins’ seemingly able deputy – Arthur Mourgue – left for Hull KR in a bizarre deal that gave Catalans much-needed cash at a time when they were being squeezed financially, footing the bill of every Super League side’s trip to the south of France.

Veteran Luke Keary made some derogatory comments about the quality of Super League during the season and his impact on the competition was akin to that of a thimble trying to stop the River Seine from bursting its banks. His retirement after just one season of a two-year contract summed up Catalans’ season.

Best players

Youngster Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet was a shining light in the ever-burgeoning abyss in Perpignan.

Despite being a rocks and diamonds player and prone to the odd error, the 20-year-old scored six tries and kicked 46 goals in 20 appearances.

If it hadn’t have been for the injuries to Sam Tomkins and the exit of Arthur Mourgue, Aispuro-Bichet may never have got his chance – and he proved more than capable of stepping up to the big time.

Winger Nick Cotric, meanwhile, impressed in his first season in Super League, proving a handful for most opposition defences.

In quotes

“It’s clear that it was very abrupt, very immediate. I had a meeting with the club who explained to me it was complicated at the moment and that given the situation, there was an opportunity to recover money since Hull KR was ready to buy out my contract.” Arthur Mourgue’s early exit from Catalans in March set the tone for a dismal year.

“I’ll go on the record saying (the Super League) is in such a bad way, the game is horrendous over here. It’s the product, the coverage, the news around the game, there is zero. Just the top teams have (strong) support and that is it. You watch the games, they’re near unwatchable.” It’s fair to say Luke Keary didn’t enamour himself to Rugby League fans in the northern hemisphere with his thoughts, which were given to an Australian news outlet back in May.

“After eight years, and without questioning his qualities, the Catalans Dragons have decided not to continue their collaboration with their head coach Steve McNamara – a decision that has been accepted by him.” Catalans owner Bernard Guasch broke his silence on the sacking of McNamara in late June, 40 days after the news initially broke. McNamara had won the Challenge Cup in 2018 and led the Dragons to the Super League Grand Final in 2021 and 2023.

In numbers

8 years Steve McNamara spent at Catalans, becoming their most successful coach in the club’s history.

945 tackles made by Oliver Partington in his first year as a Dragons player. That number was the third highest in Super League.

128 tackle busts by Nick Cotric, placing him in fifth in the rankings in 2025.

Highlight

Joel Tomkins had won just three from 14 games since taking over from Steve McNamara when Catalans travelled to Leeds Rhinos in their penultimate fixture of 2025.

No one gave the Dragons even a glimmer of hope as Brad Arthur’s side were gunning for third spot on the Super League ladder.

But the French side shocked every spectator and viewer, running out 16-8 winners as Luke Keary and Theo Fages finally looked like a controlling halfback partnership.

Of course, it was too little too late, but a three-match unbeaten run (17-16 vs Salford Red Devils, 16-8 vs Leeds Rhinos and 26-22 vs Hull FC) in their last three games gave Tomkins and Catalans a good platform from which to build for 2026.

Lowlight

That 40-0 away loss to St Helens in Round 11, which cost Steve McNamara his job, was one of the darkest days in Catalans’ recent history.

Saints didn’t even get out of first gear as the Dragons failed to register even a point.

It was almost unbelievable for everyone watching that a Catalans side could be that bad following years of being a regular play-off Super League club.