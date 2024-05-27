Six Super League players charged as Warrington Wolves suffer big loss ahead of Wigan Warriors fixture

WARRINGTON WOLVES will be without halfback George Williams for their clash against Wigan Warriors on Saturday after he was handed a one-match penalty notice for Grade B Dangerous Contact in his side’s win over Catalans Dragons on Saturday night.

Williams, who has been in superb form for the Wolves in 2024, was given the higher end of the Grade B sanction.

Elsewhere, Leigh Leopards pair Frankie Halton and Brad Dwyer were slapped with Grade B Dangerous Contact and Grade B Trip charges respectively, but both men have only been handed £250 fines.

Likewise, George Griffin of Castleford Tigers, Will Lovell of London Broncos and Luis Roberts of Leeds Rhinos were all charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact, but all three will be available to play this weekend after being fined £250 with no suspensions.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast