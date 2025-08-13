Hull KR star Mikey Lewis “on the radar” of multiple NRL clubs as potential transfer date revealed

HULL KR star Mikey Lewis is said to be “on the radar” of multiple NRL clubs as a potential transfer date has been revealed.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports which has reported that Lewis could well be eyed up by NRL clubs for 2027.

Bizarrely, however, the article begins with stating that South Sydney Rabbitohs had actually signed the ‘wrong’ Lewis, pointing to the fact that Lewis Dodd has failed to hit the mark under Wayne Bennett.

The Mole wrote: “But the story goes that Souths should have signed Mikey Lewis from Hull KR, regarded by good judges in the UK as the best halfback in Super League by a long way.

“Lewis has already played five Tests for England and is on the radar of several NRL clubs for 2027.”

If NRL clubs do want Mikey Lewis, however, they would have to pay a substantial fee given the fact that the halfback is under contract with Hull KR until 2028.