Willie Peters responds to media narrative around Wigan Warriors’ dominance over Hull KR as Willie Peters reveals mystery injury

WILLIE PETERS has revealed that one of his squad members has “a minor issue” going into this week’s crunch Super League clash with Wigan Warriors.

With Rovers top and Wigan second, the fixture is set to be one of he most hotly-anticipated of the 2025 Super League campaign so far.

And Peters has given an update on some of his squad members as well as if Rowan Milnes will make his second debut for the club.

“I’ll wait and see how it goes in terms of scans before I tell you but we’ve got a player with a minor issue,” Peters said.

“Mikey Lewis and Sam Luckley are both fine and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will return.

“I’ve given it a lot of thought about the halfbacks. We will know about selection when it comes to it so I’m not going into individuals about that.”

Ahead of this fixture against Wigan, Rovers have lost their last four games against the Warriors.

That has created a media narrative that Rovers must win this weekend’s clash to underline their title credentials.

But Peters certainly isn’t being drawn into those arguments.

“What I deliver the players is about preparing them each week to beat the opposition team, that’s what us as staff do.

“The media narrative will go on and on, no matter how long I am head coach, there will always be something. It’s crept up on us where Wigan have beaten us four games.

“There was something else around and now it’s about Wigan, something else will pop up and it’s the media’s job to do that. It’s fine and it’s all part of what you do, building a game up.

“At the end of the day, Wigan won four titles last year, we’ve won the one available this year and there are two more chances for us this year.”