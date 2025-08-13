Former Salford Red Devils loanee Kobe Rugless finds new club

KOBE RUGLESS has signed for London Broncos after a successful spell with Hunslet.

Rugless has featured 13 times for Hunslet during the 2025 Champonship campaign and also spent two weeks on loan at Salford Red Devils, playing twice in Super League.

The 24-year-old came through the Sydney Roosters junior set up and started his professional career at North Sydney Bears in the New South Wales Cup.

Rugless would then move to Newcastle Knights where he made 14 appearances and was selected in the Knights NRL Squad to face Queensland Cowboys.

The halfback/hooker spent the 2024 season playing for the Sea Eagles, where he made 20 appearances in the NSW Cup and also played for Manly in a first grade pre-season game against the Brisbane Broncos.