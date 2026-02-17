Hull KR starting line-up revealed for World Club Challenge clash against Brisbane Broncos

HULL KR’S new signing Tom Amone will make his debut in the World Club Challenge clash against Brisbane Broncos on Thursday night.

Amone replaced Jack Brown in the Rovers’ side following the 19-18 loss to York Knights in Super League Round One.

Jack Broadbent and Bill Leyland also miss out for Willie Peters’ side.

The starting line-up is as follows:

1 – Arthur Mourgue

2 – Tom Davies

3 – Peta Hiku

4 – Oliver Gildart

5 – Joe Burgess

6 – Mikey Lewis

7 – Tyrone May

8 – Sauaso Sue

9 – Jez Litten

10 – Tom Amone

11 – Dean Hadley

12 – James Batchelor

13 – Elliot Minchella

Substitutes

15 – Sam Luckley

16 – Jai Whitbread

17 – Rhyse Martin

19 – Karl Lawton

18th Man

18 – Jack Brown

Reserves

14 – Jack Broadbent

22 – Bill Leyland

29 – Tom Whitehead