Hull KR starting line-up revealed for World Club Challenge clash against Brisbane Broncos

HULL KR’S new signing Tom Amone will make his debut in the World Club Challenge clash against Brisbane Broncos on Thursday night.
Amone replaced Jack Brown in the Rovers’ side following the 19-18 loss to York Knights in Super League Round One.
Jack Broadbent and Bill Leyland also miss out for Willie Peters’ side.
The starting line-up is as follows:
1 – Arthur Mourgue
2 – Tom Davies
3 – Peta Hiku
4 – Oliver Gildart
5 – Joe Burgess
6 – Mikey Lewis
7 – Tyrone May
8 – Sauaso Sue
9 – Jez Litten
10 – Tom Amone
11 – Dean Hadley
12 – James Batchelor
13 – Elliot Minchella
Substitutes
15 – Sam Luckley
16 – Jai Whitbread
17 – Rhyse Martin
19 – Karl Lawton
18th Man
18 – Jack Brown
Reserves
14 – Jack Broadbent
22 – Bill Leyland
29 – Tom Whitehead