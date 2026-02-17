Castleford Tigers’ new signing to miss entire Super League campaign with ruptured ACL

CASTLEFORD TIGERS fullback Blake Taaffe will miss the entire Super League campaign after suffering a ruptured ACL in the club’s loss to Wigan Warriors at the weekend.

The 26-year-old Australian joined the Tigers in the off-season and made his league debut on Sunday, after making his full debut the week before in the Challenge Cup Third Round win at Doncaster.

Incredibly, Taaffe suffered the serious injury early in the first-half, but finished the game with his knee and leg heavily strapped up as Castleford went down 26-16.

Castleford’s Director of Rugby Chris Chester said: “We are heartbroken for Blake. He’s a player who we brought here because we know what he can offer on the field but what he has brought to the squad has been beyond anything we had imagined.

“He is an incredibly popular member of the squad and a pleasure to be around.

“Now, we have to put the disappointment and sadness to one side and support Blake through his rehab so we can have him back and raring to go for 2027.”

Tigers Head Coach Ryan Carr said, “ I’m absolutely devastated for Blake. He has been a pivotal force behind the culture we are trying to build here at the club.

“To know he finished the game with a torn ACL is a testament to how tough he is and how much care his has for his team mates and his club.

“His team first personality is what we admire about him and he will be continue to be an integral part of our team off the field. His teammates love playing with him, we’re all shattered for him.

“All we can do, is control what’s next and make sure we get Blake back to his flying best for the start of next season.”