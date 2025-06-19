St Helens-linked coach Ben Gardiner secures future on long-term deal

ST HELENS-LINKED coach Ben Gardiner has secured his future with a long-term deal as Perth Bears assistant coach.

Heavily speculated to be in the running to take over from Saints’ current boss Paul Wellens earlier in the year, Gardiner will work alongside Mal Meninga to head up the new franchise in the NRL from 2027.

Signing a five-year contract, Gardiner has held jobs with the Cronulla Sharks, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sydney Roosters, Wests Tigers and currently the Penrith Panthers.

“I can’t wait to work closely with new people in Western Australia and build a hugely successful team over the next five years as we promote rugby league and grow the game,” Gardiner said.

“I have had a close relationship with the North Sydney Bears for a number of years, where I was able to coach the NSW Cup team and work in coaching and recruitment, as well as with the women’s team.

“These experiences allowed me to understand what makes that great club tick.

“These foundations need to be synergised into the Perth Bears to grow a collaboration of new and old.”