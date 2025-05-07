Hull KR sweat on key man as Willie Peters provides full Challenge Cup injury update

HULL KR remain uncertain whether Oliver Gildart will be able to play in Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Catalans Dragons.

The centre suffered a knee injury at Magic Weekend but the Robins are waiting to find out if it will require an operation or can be managed while he continues playing.

Head coach Willie Peters said: “He’ll see a specialist tomorrow (Thursday) and that’ll decide whether he can play.

“(He might) try to play through and see where it goes from there, rehab it that way, or see whether he needs surgery.

“We’ll be guided by the specialists and we’ll know tomorrow.”

Hull KR will be boosted by a number of returnees, however, with Peters confirming that Kelepi Tanginoa (head), Joe Burgess (head) and Tom Davies (shoulder) will all return.

However, they will have to manage without cup-tied Arthur Mourgue and Noah Booth.

Mourgue has been first-choice fullback since joining from Catalans while Booth debuted in Newcastle against Salford Red Devils, when Hull KR ran out easy 54-0 winners.

Despite the score, Peters wasn’t entirely pleased with the performance and has warned that his side will need to be better this week if they want to reach Wembley.

“We scored a lot of points but that was against an understrength Salford team,” said Peters. “We weren’t overly happy with how we played.

“There’s probably some reasons why players were thinking about this week, but if we deliver that this weekend that won’t cut it.

“But the players will be aware of that, we know we need to improve on that performance.”