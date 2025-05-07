Son of Danny Sculthorpe signs scholarship deal with Super League side

LOUIE SCULTHORPE, the son of former Super League prop Danny Sculthorpe, has signed a scholarship deal with Wigan Warriors.

Danny is of course well known at the Brick Community Stadium having made over 70 appearances for the Warriors between 2002 and 2005.

The 45-year-old also had spells at the likes of Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants and is the younger brother of St Helens legend, Paul Sculthorpe.

Danny’s son Louie hasn’t exactly had it all his own way on the road to professional rugby league, with the teenager dislocating his knee as well as breaking his shoulder whilst playing for amateur side Thatto Heath.

Sculthorpe posted on X: “Absolutely can’t be happier today than I’ve ever been, my son louie has just signed a contract with @WiganWarriorsRL this morning, absolutely can’t be any happier. He worked his arse off after a dislocated knee and a broken shoulder and been awesome with his great team at Thatto Heath. Time to work harder now and enjoy his first game on Wednesday night against Leigh. Love you son xxx”