Zoe Hornby returns to Rugby League with York Valkyrie

York Valkyrie boss Lindsay Anfield has finally got her star after signing former Leeds Rhinos and England forward Zoe Hornby.

The 26-year-old left the Rhinos in July after almost four years with the club, in which time she scored 29 tries in 45 appearances, including two at Wembley. She also earned three caps for England, but the commute to training and games from her home in Newcastle played a part in her decision to step away from the game and focus solely on her career with the Newcastle Falcons Foundation.

But the Grand Final winning coach has tempted Hornby back into the game, and her arrival in time for the Challenge Cup semi-final against St Helens on Sunday will help offset the loss of Megan Pakulis, who it has been confirmed has joined NRLW outfit Gold Coast Titans with immediate effect.

“Zoe wanted a break from the game last year, but she is a player that was always on my radar,” admitted Anfield.

“I have always admired, from afar, her commitment to the game in terms of her travelling from Newcastle numerous times a week, so I always had that respect for her for that and for how she played.

“I have reached out to her a number of times over the past few months and finally she’s come along, been training with us and seems to be enjoying herself and is just ready to get stuck in.

“Her experience, maturity and work ethic will add so much to the side. We have already seen while she has been training with us that she has a real love for the game and is a true workhorse in the middle. She is defensively tough, can handle the ball well, carry and kick as well – so she will be a huge asset and add a lot of value to what we have already got.”