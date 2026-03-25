Hull KR v St Helens preview and 21-man squads

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has named an unchanged 21-man squad from the one that went down to Catalans Dragons last weekend.

Meanwhile, St Helens head coach Paul Rowley has made two changes to the squad that overcame Toulouse Olympique, with George Whitby failing his HIA and youngster Chris Matagi dropping out.

Daryl Clark returns after recovering from a head knock whilst Joe Shorrocks is available again after serving a two-match suspension.

SQUADS

Rovers: 2 Tom Davies, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Oliver Gildart, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Mikey Lewis, 7 Tyrone May, 8 Sauaso Sue, 9 Jez Litten, 10 Tom Amone, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 James Batchelor, 13 Elliot Minchella, 14 Jack Broadbent, 15 Sam Luckley, 16 Jai Whitbread, 18 Jack Brown, 20 Jordan Dezaria, 21 Noah Booth, 22 Bill Leyland, 24 Jack Charles, 29 Tom Whitehead

Saints: 3 Harry Robertson, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Deon Cross, 6 Tristan Sailor, 9 Daryl Clark, 12 Shane Wright, 13 David Klemmer, 15 George Delaney, 16 Matt Whitley, 18 Jake Wingfield, 19 Agnatius Paasi, 20 Lewis Murphy, 21 Noah Stephens, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 24 Owen Dagnall, 28 Jake Davies, 29 Alfie Sinclair, 31 Jackson Hastings, Tom Humphreys, Billy Keeley, Cole Marsh

Referee: Liam Moore

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Hull KR 20, St Helens 12 (SL-SF, 4/10/25)

Hull KR 12, St Helens 8 (SLR24, 29/8/25)

Hull KR 34, St Helens 4 (SLR13, 30/5/25)

St Helens 10, Hull KR 20 (SLR4, 7/3/25)

St Helens 6, Hull KR 42 (SLR23, 24/8/24)

Hull KR 40, St Helens 20 (SLR10, 4/5/24)

St Helens 28, Hull KR 6 (SLR22, 18/8/23)

Hull KR 26, St Helens 14 (SLR9, 14/4/23)

St Helens 38, Hull KR 12 (SLR24, 19/8/22)

St Helens 26, Hull KR 18 (SLR15, 12/6/22)

Super League summary

Hull KR won 16 (includes win in 2025 play-offs)

St Helens won 23 (includes win in 2013 play-offs)

1 draw

Hull KR highest score: 42-6 (A, 2024) (also widest margin)

St Helens highest score: 68-12 (H, 2010) (also widest margin)

JACK BROADBENT needs one appearance to reach 100 (Super League).

– 45 for Hull KR (2024-2026)

– 33 for Castleford Tigers (2023-2024)

– 21 for Leeds Rhinos (2020-2022)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)