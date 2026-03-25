Ryan Carr insists Castleford Tigers players ‘care’ following dismal Warrington defeat as three more sit out

RYAN CARR has insisted that Castleford Tigers players ‘care’ following the club’s dismal 72-6 defeat to Warrington Wolves last weekend.

The Tigers succumbed to their second-worst margin of defeat in their history, and it’s fair to say that head coach Carr was bitterly disappointed with what he saw.

Castleford players reviewed the heavy loss on Monday morning, and Carr refused to sweep the defeat under the carpet.

“We reviewed it thoroughly, we didn’t skim over it. We made people accountable for it, it was important we learned from a day like that,” Carr said.

“We definitely didn’t sweep it under the carpet and say it was ok. It was awful, that’s the worst loss I’ve ever been involved in.

“It hurt. There’s no other way to describe it except to say it’s hurting.

“I made the players talk and explain themselves during those moments. As much as I’d love to be out there, I’m not so it’s good to have some accountability for the actions on the field at those times.

“It’s an attitude in the moment thing, we spoke about it all week. They wanted it more than some of our players did and that’s disappointing.”

Despite that, Carr has emphasised that his Tigers players do care.

“We have to draw a line under it. One game doesn’t define who you are, it’s how you respond to it.

“The care factor is huge here. Of course the players care, it was literally that everything that could go wrong did go wrong

“All we can do is control what’s next.”

The Tigers will be without Joe Stimson, Jack Ashworth and Liam Hood for the visit of Bradford Bulls tomorrow night.

“We had two head knocks with Joe Stimson and Jack Ashworth are out.

“Liam Hood had a knee clean out, he is out for a few weeks and needed to get it done.

“He has been pushing through pain since round one. With it being a long season, I didn’t want to continue putting him through injections this early in the season.”