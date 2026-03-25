North Wales Crusaders part ways with Dean Muir

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS have parted ways with head coach Dean Muir.

Muir only took up the role as head coach ahead of the 2026 Championship season, but, following three successive defeats in the second tier, the Crusaders are now looking elsewhere for a number one.

Losses to Widnes Vikings, London Broncos, Batley Bulldogs and Halifax Panthers proved too much for the North Wales hierarchy, with Muir winning just two games in charge.

In a brief post on social media, the Welsh club confirmed: “North Wales Crusaders and Dean Muir have mutually agreed to part ways.

“We thank Dean for his contribution to the club and wish him every success in his future coaching career.”

It remains to be seen whether the Crusaders find a replacement in time for North Wales’ home fixture against Whitehaven this weekend.