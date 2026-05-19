Hull FC decide not to participate in Las Vegas 2027

HULL FC have confirmed that they will not be participating in the Las Vegas extravaganza in 2027.

The Black and Whites were said to be frontrunners to be making the trip to Sin City, along with St Helens.

But it appears neither side will be making the trip next year, with Bradford Bulls and Leigh Leopards said to instead be in line to do so by Love Rugby League.

In a statement, Hull said: “Whilst we recognise the ambition behind the concept and the potential long-term benefits of promoting the sport on a global stage, the club has concluded that at this time, it would not represent the right decision for Hull FC.

“The club has determined that its priority is to focus on improving on-field performance and strengthening its position in the league.

“The club remains supportive of initiatives that help grow the sport, and wishes the very best of luck to the two sides who represent Betfred Super League at the event in 2027.”