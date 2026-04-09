Hull KR v York Knights preview and 21-man squads

HULL KR will be without captain Elliot Minchella due to a hamstring injury for their Challenge Cup Quarter-Final clash against York Knights this weekend.

Jordan Dezaria and Bill Leyland have been recalled from their short loan spells at St Helens, with Rhyse Martin also returning from a broken foot at just the right time. Harvey Horne and Jack Charles are the men to drop out.

York boss Mark Applegarth had refuted claims that he was down to his final 17 players for this fixture, and has instead named a 19-man squad.

Applegarth has made four changes, though, with Ben Jones-Bishop being ruled out with a broken foot and Will Dagger due to HIA protocols.

Both David Nofoaluma and Will Roberts are cup-tied to Championship clubs Halifax Panthers and Newcastle Thunder.

Jack Smith has come into the squad with Sam Wood also returning following a dislocated finger. Joe Law and Myles Harrison have joined on-loan from Newcastle.

SQUADS

Rovers: 2 Tom Davies, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Oliver Gildart, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Mikey Lewis, 7 Tyrone May, 8 Sauaso Sue, 9 Jez Litten, 10 Tom Amone, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 James Batchelor, 14 Jack Broadbent, 15 Sam Luckley, 16 Jai Whitbread, 17 Rhyse Martin, 18 Jack Brown, 19 Karl Lawton, 21 Noah Booth, 22 Bill Leyland, 29 Tom Whitehead

Knights: 4 Sam Wood, 5 Scott Galeano, 6 Ata Hingano, 8 Jack Martin, 9 Paul McShane, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Josh Griffin, 12 Jesse Dee, 14 Denive Balmforth, 15 Xavier Va’a, 16 Justin Sangare, 19 Danny Richardson, 20 Oli Field, 21 Kieran Buchanan, 25 Jack Smith, 26 Nikau Williams, 29 Sam Cook, 34 Joe Law, 35 Myles Harrison

Referee: Marcus Griffiths

STATS

Hull KR have won their last 31 home meetings with York.

York’s last away victory against Hull KR was 15-6 on 26 December, 1958.

Last ten meetings:

York 19, Hull KR 18 (SLR1, 12/2/26)

York 2, Hull KR 44 (CCR3, 7/2/25)

York 22, Hull KR 64 (CCR4, 8/5/11)

(at Huntington Stadium)

Hull KR 21, York 10 (NL1R13, 2/8/06)

York 18, Hull KR 51 (NL1R2, 14/4/06)

(at Huntington Stadium)

Hull KR 52, York 14 (NRCR5, 19/3/06)

York 2, Hull KR 32 (NRCR1, 12/2/06)

(at Huntington Stadium)

Hull KR 32, York 0 (ATCSF, 27/6/04)

Hull KR 32, York 14 (ATCR7, 23/3/03)

York 26, Hull KR 36 (ATCR1, 19/1/03)

(at Huntington Stadium)

Previous Challenge Cup meetings:

2025 (Round 3) York 2 Hull KR 44

2011 (Round 4) York 22 Hull KR 64

1994 (Round 4) Hull KR 16 Ryedale-York 6

1986 (Round 2) York 6 Hull KR 34

1981 (Round 2) Hull KR 23 York 7

1964 (Round 2) York 7 Hull KR 23

1955 (Round 1) Hull KR 7 York 6

1954 (Round 1, Second Leg) Hull KR 0 York 0

1954 (Round 1, First Leg) York 18 Hull KR 0

1922 (Round 1) York 2 Hull KR 4

1903 (Round 1) Hull KR 2 York 6