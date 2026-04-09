Will Roberts will be ‘cracking player’ predicts York Knights coach

YORK KNIGHTS coach Mark Applegarth praised Super League debutant Will Roberts, insisting: “He’ll have a long career in this comp’.”

The young halfback, who started out in St Helens’ Academy, made his top-flight bow in Saturday’s 34-14 loss at Huddersfield.

There were few positives for Applegarth as his side slipped to a fourth straight defeat.

But the sight of 21-year-old Roberts making a try-scoring maiden appearance after being recalled from a loan spell at Newcastle Thunder did cheer him.

“It’s a tough game to come and make his debut in,” said the coach.

“But he handled it really well. He’s going to be a cracking player.

“I’ve been watching him for a while and I know Clint (Goodchild) has been for a good year or two.

“He’s very highly rated at St Helens and obviously they’re spoilt for choice with young halves.

“We’re lucky to have him.”

Roberts, who spent time on loan at Swinton Lions, Rochdale Hornets and Widnes Vikings in previous campaigns, joined the Knights in January and got his chance with captain Liam Harris and Danny Richardson both ruled out. He was in Saints’ first-team squad last year but was released without playing a senior game,

“He’s been playing really well at Newcastle,” said Applegarth.

“He’s got a lovely level head, a lovely kicking game and good hands. And he’ll back himself.

“I’m so glad we could give him his debut. It’s probably one of the highlights for me today to see a young man like that make his debut and I believe he’ll have a long career in Super League.

“Will has been earning his chance with how he’s been playing in that Newcastle team and if there’s one thing I always try to pride myself on it’s giving youngsters a chance once they earn it.

“And he’s definitely done that.”

York will be without another potential halfback option, Will Dagger, for Saturday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final at Hull KR after he failed an HIA.

Injuries at York have reached crisis proportions, with only 17 fit players available for last Saturday’s game.

“The 17 you saw out there was what we had available which is why we didn’t name an 18th man,” said Applegarth.