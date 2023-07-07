Hull KR vs Hull FC: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Willie Peters names potential debutant

HULL KR host bitter rivals Hull FC on Sunday afternoon at Craven Park, live on Sky Sports.
Rovers go into this one on the back of a disappointing 34-4 defeat away at Leigh Leopards last weekend – a result which left Willie Peters’ men down in seventh.
The Black and Whites, meanwhile, went down 28-18 at home to runaway leaders Catalans Dragons.
Team news and injuries
Rovers are set to be without Elliot Minchella for two to six weeks, compounding the club’s injury crisis, but Ethan Ryan could return following his broken jaw. Tanguy Zenon and Fouad Yaha have both returned to parent club Catalans. Lennie Ellis is included for the first time and could make his debut with Jack Walker potentially returning against his former side.
Hull have a relatively clean bill of health, with Adam Swift, Tex Hoy and Liam Sutcliffe all named by Tony Smith in the 21-man squad.
Hull KR’s 21-man squad
2 Ethan Ryan
3 Tom Opacic
4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall
5 Ryan Hall
9 Matt Parcell
10 George King
12 Kane Linnett
14 Jez Litten
15 Rhys Kennedy
17 Matty Storton
20 Mikey Lewis
21 Rowan Milnes
22 Dean Hadley
23 Louis Senior
25 Luis Johnson
26 Sam Luckley
27 Yusuf Aydin
33 Corey Hall
34 Jack Walker
38 Lennie Ellis
Hull FC’s 21-man squad
1 Tex Hoy
2 Adam Swift
3 Carlos Tuimavave
4 Liam Sutcliffe
5 Darnell McIntosh
6 Jake Trueman
7 Jake Clifford
8 Ligi Sao
9 Danny Houghton
10 Chris Satae
11 Andre Savelio
12 Jordan Lane
13 Brad Fash
14 Joe Lovodua
15 Joe Cator
17 Cam Scott
20 Jack Brown
27 Will Gardiner
29 Jamie Shaul
30 Scott Taylor
33 Brad Dwyer
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports with kick-off scheduled for 12 noon.