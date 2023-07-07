Hull KR vs Hull FC: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Willie Peters names potential debutant

HULL KR host bitter rivals Hull FC on Sunday afternoon at Craven Park, live on Sky Sports.

Rovers go into this one on the back of a disappointing 34-4 defeat away at Leigh Leopards last weekend – a result which left Willie Peters’ men down in seventh.

The Black and Whites, meanwhile, went down 28-18 at home to runaway leaders Catalans Dragons.

Team news and injuries

Rovers are set to be without Elliot Minchella for two to six weeks, compounding the club’s injury crisis, but Ethan Ryan could return following his broken jaw. Tanguy Zenon and Fouad Yaha have both returned to parent club Catalans. Lennie Ellis is included for the first time and could make his debut with Jack Walker potentially returning against his former side.

Hull have a relatively clean bill of health, with Adam Swift, Tex Hoy and Liam Sutcliffe all named by Tony Smith in the 21-man squad.

Hull KR’s 21-man squad

2 Ethan Ryan

3 Tom Opacic

4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall

5 Ryan Hall

9 Matt Parcell

10 George King

12 Kane Linnett

14 Jez Litten

15 Rhys Kennedy

17 Matty Storton

20 Mikey Lewis

21 Rowan Milnes

22 Dean Hadley

23 Louis Senior

25 Luis Johnson

26 Sam Luckley

27 Yusuf Aydin

33 Corey Hall

34 Jack Walker

38 Lennie Ellis

Hull FC’s 21-man squad

1 Tex Hoy

2 Adam Swift

3 Carlos Tuimavave

4 Liam Sutcliffe

5 Darnell McIntosh

6 Jake Trueman

7 Jake Clifford

8 Ligi Sao

9 Danny Houghton

10 Chris Satae

11 Andre Savelio

12 Jordan Lane

13 Brad Fash

14 Joe Lovodua

15 Joe Cator

17 Cam Scott

20 Jack Brown

27 Will Gardiner

29 Jamie Shaul

30 Scott Taylor

33 Brad Dwyer

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports with kick-off scheduled for 12 noon.