Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith addresses Blake Austin’s cryptic contract message

RECRUITMENT and retention is well underway for the 2024 Super League season and beyond.

One of those clubs that has been active in the market has been the Leeds Rhinos with head coach Rohan Smith bringing in the likes of Mickael Goudemand whilst extending contracts for Sam Lisone and Nene Macdonald.

One man that has been linked with a move away from Headingley, however, has been halfback Blake Austin, who is currently out with a two-match ban.

Austin has been impressive in recent weeks, winning the Sky Sports player of the match two weeks in a row.

However, the Leeds man did tease a ‘contract update’ on his Instagram feed earlier in the week, but Smith said in response to this: “You’d have to ask Blake about that type of announcement. If he’s scheduled to make it on social media, I’m not too sure,” Smith said.

On those out-of-contract players, the Leeds boss continued: “Recruitment and retention is a sort of simultaneous process. So there’s no strict timescale. Next season doesn’t start until February, but we know we have to work through those.

“There’s some decisions that are pressing and imminent, others can evolve in time and as I’ve said, those that are off contract have got the opportunity to look elsewhere also.

“That’s the nature of the competition and the nature of the system.”