Salford Red Devils’ sustainability cap still in place ahead of Leeds Rhinos fixture

SALFORD RED DEVILS’ sustainability cap of £1.2 million, as things stand, is still in place ahead of their home game against Leeds Rhinos this weekend.

Last weekend, the Red Devils kicked up a fuss when head coach Paul Rowley named just a 16-man team to take on St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

That fixture ended 82-0 in favour of Saints, with the vast majority of those Salford players having little or no Super League experience.

The issue all stemmed from the £1.2 million sustainability cap imposed on the Red Devils in December after the RFL took special measures against the financially-stricken club.

Rowley had named a much stronger side for Salford’s clash against Midlands Hurricanes in the Challenge Cup Third Round, but none of those players took to the field against Saints.

But, as things stand, the Red Devils are still having to operate under the £1.2 million cap for the visit of Leeds Rhinos on Saturday afternoon, with head coach Rowley confirming he does not know who he will be able to select for that Round Two clash.

Rowley, in front of the press today, when asked if he knows he can select, said: “It’s a simple answer to a simple question – I’ve got nothing else other than no.

“The RFL have set out the clear things they need to receive to get the cap lifted and until that happens, it won’t happen.”

The Red Devils will have to name their 21-man squad for the Rhinos fixture by tomorrow lunchtime (Thursday) with restrictions previously expecting to have been lifted by now following Salford’s takeover last week.