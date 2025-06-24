Wakefield Trinity secure approval for major ground upgrade

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have secured approval from Wakefield Council for a major upgrade to their DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Included in the plans will be new roof over the west stand, as well as a new standing section within the south stand and a TV gantry and studio.

Other improvements include installing an enclosed staircase to give access to the media facilities and relocating a bar under an existing roofed section within the ground.

More than 300 people gave their support whilst five people objected with concerns that it would lead to a loss of privacy for residents living next to the stand and would increase noise levels on match days.

Addressing the concerns, a planning officer’s report said: “The existing ageing and low-quality western stand would be replaced with metal cladding and a larger roof to facilitate the provision of a TV gantry.

“The stand would have an overall more modern appearance and would have a functional design.

The officer continued: “In the overall context of the site, the proposal would not lead to significant additional noise.

“On a match day, the additional standing positions would result in a negligible increase in overall noise.”

The officer said the proposals complied with local and national planning guidelines, saying: “It is noted that a significant number of representations have been received in support of the principle of development, namely the improved sporting facilities and the benefit to the local economy.”