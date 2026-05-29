James Ford benefitting from ‘great knowledge’ of Batley Bulldogs assistant

BATLEY BULLDOGS boss James Ford reckons his right-hand man Paul Couch can add an extra layer to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium side.

Couch has stepped into the professional arena after forging a reputation as one of the amateur game’s most respected coaches through his work with Castleford team Lock Lane, for whom he played, and in the England Community Lions system.

He assisted current Widnes team chief Allan Coleman with the Lions’ Under 19 side before taking charge of the Under 23s, then in 2022, the open-age team.

And in 2024, Couch led the Lions on a successful tour Down Under, where a Test series against Western Australia was won 2-0.

He took his Batley role in November as former York and Featherstone coach Ford got to grips with his latest job after a spell out of the game.

On his link-up with Couch, Ford explained: “I live quite close to Lock Lane and have watched them play a lot over the years.

“I always liked what Paul was doing with them, and thought he deserved an opportunity at a higher level, and with me taking the Batley job (ahead of pre-season) things have worked out nicely.

“He’s a thinker and very proactive, and he has a great knowledge of the game, not just at amateur level, and a great network of contacts.”

Couch said: “It’s a big step up, but I’m enjoying the challenge, and we have a good set of committed players here with a real togetherness.

“Primarily I’m here to support Fordy, but he has encouraged me to work on our attack in particular.”