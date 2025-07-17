Luke Robinson makes George Flanagan admission as he reveals Elliot Wallis return and Matt Frawley latest

LUKE ROBINSON has admitted that George Flanagan has played more rugby than the head coach would have liked following a number of stellar displays for Huddersfield Giants.

Flanagan has been a bright spark in an inconsistent 2025 campaign for the Giants, but with Niall Evalds returning from injury when Wakefield Trinity visit on Friday, Robinson has revealed that Flanagan will be given a break.

“We should have probably played him for a few weeks, brought him out, let him develop and then brought him back in,” Robinson said.

“George is still a massive part of this squad. You never know, Niall Evalds could play this game and get injured the way our season has gone.

“From an individual development point, it will be really good to work on his game. He is brilliant is George, he understands where he is at and wants to get better.”

Meanwhile, Elliot Wallis has returned to Huddersfield following a loan spell with Leeds Rhinos.

The winger has been with Leeds since the beginning of May but hasn’t made a single Super League appearance there, playing only for their reserves.

Robinson said: “He will be disappointed it didn’t go his way over there. Hopefully he has come back a better player.”

Matt Frawley’s loan deal from the Rhinos has also been extended until the end of the season.

“We’ve managed to speak to Leeds and they are happy for us to keep him for the foreseeable future,” added Robinson.

“It’s really good news on our part because you need a settled spine.”

Leeds coach Brad Arthur said of the Aussie halfback: “We’re happy for Frawls. He’s playing well there and helping them out so he’s pretty happy there and that’s the main thing.”