Hunslet sign the Simpsons

HUNSLET have signed the Simpson brothers, Elijah and Darcy, from Rochdale Hornets.

The Australian siblings have also both played for Cornwall, with back-rower Darcy moving to the UK to sign for them in 2024 and his elder brother, a prop, following a year later.

Both joined Rochdale in April after Cornwall withdrew from League One, Elijah (above) making eleven appearance for the Hornets and Darcy nine.

Hunslet head coach Kyle Trout said: “After meeting with the brothers and hearing what they were looking for going forward, and knowing the direction we want to take the team in, there was a clear alignment.

“They are both hungry, competitive and are looking to settle and make their mark at the club.”