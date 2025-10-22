Rochdale Hornets sign youngster from Leigh Leopards

ROCHDALE HORNETS have signed outside back TJ Boyd from Leigh Leopards for the 2026 season.

Boyd is yet to make his senior debut but the 21-year-old has been Leigh’s reserves player of the year two seasons running.

Hornets chairman Andy Mazey said: “TJ is very highly rated by Leigh and comes personally recommended by Stuart Littler (the Leopards’ reserves coach), whose opinion on a player Gary Thornton (Rochdale coach) and I trust.

“He is a very exciting player, and I strongly believe he has the potential to become a top Championship performer.”

Boyd said: “I’m determined to show myself and everyone else that I am good enough to play at this level and even better.”