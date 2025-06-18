Hunslet to add three more players to Hall of Fame

HUNSLET are to add three more players to their Hall of Fame, taking the total to 22.

William ‘Billy’ Gilston, a threequarter from the 19th century, Roy Sampson, the eighties hooker who also coached the club, and nineties halfback David Brook will be officially inducted at a special dinner on Saturday, August 9.

In addition, former general manager and long-time volunteer Peter Todd will join Hunslet’s Roll of Honour, now three-strong, in recognition of his outstanding service and commitment to both the south Leeds club and the game overall.

President Peter Jarvis, also a Roll of Honour member, said: “On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to congratulate Roy, David, Peter and the family of Billy on their worthy inductions.

“On and off the field, all four served Hunslet with great distinction and have played an important part in the history of the club.

“It is a real privilege to be able to bestow this very special honour on them.”

Gilston is considered as a main founder of the original club (the current version was formed in 1973), having attended the 1883 meeting at which the decision to add a rugby section to the existing cricket set-up was taken.

He was Hunslet’s first captain and in the days before the formation of the Northern Union in 1895, made 232 appearances, notching 17 tries and 20 goals.

Sampson also skippered Hunslet, in six of the twelve seasons in which he was a leading player, making 203 appearances, with 40 tries.

Having taken charge of the ‘A’ team and been assistant coach of the firsts, he was in the hot seat from 2000 until 2006.

Brook was signed in 1990 and went on to play 178 times, scoring 72 tries and honing an astute kicking game.

Todd coached in the schools game, and was also a referee, before helping establish a development system at Hunslet, becoming more formally involved at the club in 2007, since when he has taken on a variety of roles.