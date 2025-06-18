Warrington Wolves suffer third ACL injury of the season

WARRINGTON WOLVES outside back Arron Lindop has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Scans have confirmed the club’s suspicion that 19-year-old Lindop suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injury in Saturday’s defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

It’s a cruel blow for the promising talent, who has already made 23 appearances since his debut in the opening round of the 2024 season, including Warrington’s Challenge Cup final defeat earlier this month.

With a typical nine-month rehabilitation, Lindop will not only miss the rest of this year but likely the start of next season too.

This is the third ACL injury at Warrington this season, with England winger Matty Ashton and young halfback Oli Leyland also sidelined until 2026.

“He seems to have dealt with it well,” said Wire head coach Sam Burgess.

“He’s with Matty Ashton and Oli Leyland, and they’ll all be in fairly similar stages (of their recovery).

“As unfortunate as it is for them, they’ll get to work through that together as a group.”