Hunslet v Newcastle Thunder Match Preview & Squads

HUNSLET coach Kyle Trout (pictured above) will surely fancy his side’s chances of adding to their two victories from eight Championship games this season when they take on Newcastle Thunder at the John Charles Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

He has been able to reinforce his squad with the addition of four loanees from Leeds Rhinos – Ned McCormack, Ben Littlewood, Joe Butterfield and Tom Nicholson-Watton – while he also has taken Jordan Baldwinson on loan from Championship rivals Doncaster.

Thunder coach Graham Steadman, on the other hand, has lost Jack Smith, Joe Law and Myles Harrison to York Knights for their Challenge Cup clash against Hull KR and he has named a 17-man squad for Sunday’s game, although that does include the return of halfback Will Roberts, who made his York debut last week against Huddersfield Giants.

Thunder have flown high this season, winning six of their eight Championship matches, but they will expect a stern challenge from Hunslet, who have only won two from eight and urgently need to secure victory to keep the play-off places in sight.

SQUADS

Hunslet: 1 Billy Jowitt, 3 Myles Harrop, 5 Mo Agoro, 6 Lee Gaskell, 7 Dan Abram, 8 Harvey Hallas, 11 Harrison Gilmore, 13 Eddie Battye, 14 Cameron Berry, 18 Jimmy Watson, 20 Liam Carr, 21 Jack Ward, 26 Ethan O’Hanlon, 27 Charlie Graham, Ned McCormack, Ben Littlewood, Joe Butterfield, Jordan Baldwinson, Tom Nicholson-Watton

Outs: 24 Jimmy Morgan, 25 Alfie Leake, Will Kirby, Joe Phillips, Jaden Barraclough

Ins: Ned McCormack, Ben Littlewood, Joe Butterfield, Jordan Baldwinson, Tom Nicholson-Watton

Thunder: 2 Andy Djeukessi, 4 Jude Ferreira, 5 Brad Ward, 6 Cody Hunter, 7 Will Roberts, 8 Bailey Antrobus, 9 Taylor Pemberton, 10 Ryan Jackson, 11 Harvey Reynolds, 12 Noah Whittingham, 15 Brenden Santi, 16 Leo Tennison, 17 King Vuniyayawa, 22 John Sagaga, 24 Matty Foster, 27 Jordan Lipp, 30 Tom Inman

Outs: 1 Myles Harrison, 3 Joe Law, 18 Ukuma Ta’ai, 25 Jack Smith,

Ins: 7 Will Roberts, 10 Ryan Jackson,

Referee: Milo McKelvey

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Newcastle 16, Hunslet 42 (L1R16, 14/7/24)

Hunslet 48, Newcastle 12 (L1R1, 17/3/24)

Hunslet 12, Newcastle 26 (L1R15, 7/7/19)

Newcastle 18, Hunslet 32 (L1R10, 26/5/19)

(at Kingston Park)

Hunslet 10, Newcastle 46 (L1R25, 16/9/18)

Newcastle 28, Hunslet 10 (L1R8, 29/4/18)

(at Kingston Park)

Hunslet 26, Newcastle 25 (L1R15, 16/7/17)

Hunslet 10, Newcastle 34 (L1CR1, 19/2/17)

Newcastle 24, Hunslet 28 (L1R4, 10/4/16)

(at Kingston Park)

Hunslet 50, Gateshead 6 (Ch1-ESF, 21/9/14)

DAN ABRAM needs four goals to reach 500 for his career (all conversions and penalties).

– 0 for Hunslet (2026)

– 118 for Whitehaven (2018, 2025, loan)

– 268 for Swinton Lions (2022-2025)

– 54 for Oldham (2020-2021)

– 56 for Rochdale Hornets (2019)

(0 for Barrow Raiders, 2016-2017)