Newcastle Thunder keen to maintain key university link

NEWCASTLE THUNDER coach Graham Steadman says the Student Rugby League stronghold of Northumbria University remains a valuable resource to tap into.

Players from a system honed by former Thunder player and coach Jason Payne were crucial to keeping the professional club going during the struggle for survival following the withdrawal of rugby union club Newcastle Falcons’ financial backing after relegation from the old-style Championship in 2023.

A fresh ownership structure and a fresh approach, which includes a partnership with Super League side York, means Steadman now has a far more experienced pool of players at his disposal than he did when he took the reins last June.

That’s reflected by the six wins in eight league matches chalked up by his charges this season.

After threadbare Thunder lost every match in both 2024 and 2025, Steadman has set his sights on a place in the expanded ten-team play-offs this time around.

But the highly-experienced former Castleford coach also sees development of Rugby League in the region as a key part of his role.

And he is happy work with Payne and Northumbria, winners of the recent British Universities and Colleges Sport Rugby League Championship final via a 28-0 victory over Leeds Beckett which included tries by Harry Lowery, George Birch, Lloyd Hall and Will Lintin and four goals from Jake Dickinson, all of whom have played for Thunder.

“It’s a great set-up right on our doorstep, so of course we want to be involved,” said Steadman, who still had student links his squad through outside back Sean Croston and forward Tyler Walton.

“Jason does a fantastic job there and has had a lot of success, and of course he has close links with our club.

“We have come together to launch the Newcastle Lightning team to compete in the Yorkshire Men’s League to try to provide a pathway from the community and student game to Newcastle Thunder, and that side will have the same tactical and training processes as us.”