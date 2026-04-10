Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont wants RFL action over Tesi Niu chants

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has called for the RFL to act over fan abuse at aimed star centre Tesi Niu.

Niu was accused of physical abuse by his partner after an allegation was made on social media in early January along with images of damage said to have been caused by the abuse.

His partner, Kiani, who claimed to be posting on Niu’s Instagram account, said the alleged abuse took place on Christmas Day. Niu’s Instagram profile was later deleted.

Beaumont said several days afterwards: “Having since personally spoken with Tesi and Kiana individually and at length and then our player welfare manager and head coach, I am completely satisfied that they are both being fully supported.

“I can also confirm that there is no official complaint to the club regarding the player nor to any relevant authorities.”

Since then, Niu has continued to be a part of the Leigh squad, but has been the subject of jeers and chants from opposition fans.

And now Beaumont wants the governing body to act.

He said: “We’ve got to remember the players playing this game, they are human beings.

“Generally speaking, they’re young men and one of our players, Tesi Niu, has been coming in for stick that I know is not right. Even if it was, it isn’t right to abuse somebody in such a way, because it is abuse.

“I’ve basically called upon the RFL to crack down on that because as a club we cracked down on the flute song (a sectarian chant, in 2023), we got rid of it. There’s no place for it in a family sport.

“The noise around Tesi has gone on for too long and it’s too much. When it has a serious impact on someone’s mental wellbeing, as the owner of the club it’s my right to put pressure on the RFL to reinforce the message that we are a family sport, and we don’t tolerate that kind of abuse of players or teams.

“Anyone coming to the Leigh Sports Village that behaves in that way in the away end, they will be notified that it can’t continue and if it does continue, they’ll be ejected. It’s a clear, simple message.

“If that’s what you want to do when you come, don’t come because we’d rather you not be here. We will protect our players when we know the facts.

“When I’ve spoken to a player’s wife when a so-called issue has arisen, and I know the full facts and her facts, and her version, I’ll support the correct outcome.”