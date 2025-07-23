Matt Peet responds to Christian Wade criticism and hints at Wigan Warriors debutant

MATT PEET has backed Christian Wade to respond following a tough start to life as a professional rugby league player.

The former Gloucester rugby union winger came under fire for a number of dropped balls in Wigan Warriors’ 32-12 loss to Hull FC last weekend.

And though Wade registered a stunning solo try, the 34-year-old apologised to the Warriors players after the game.

But Peet has hailed Wade’s response to the difficult afternoon.

“Christian has been great. He has been determined and confident. He wants to improve and work hard,” Peet said.

“He has given everything you’d expect from a seasoned professional. He has been exemplary as have the rest of the players.

“Players have tough days during their careers but it’s about how they respond.”

With Jai Field out for Wigan’s clash with Catalans Dragons on Friday injured following a failed Head Injury Assessment, questions have been raised about who will take the number one shirt.

With youngster Noah Hodkinson being included in Peet’s 21-man squad, all eyes are firmly prised on a potential debut.

“It’s a bit early to say whether he will debut but in our field sessions this week he has been our fullback.

“He looks natural. He trains there quite a bit and has also trained with us in pre-season there.

“He has played games in the Championship so he has also played against men and knows what to expect.”