‘I owe him a lot’: Paul Wellens’ gratitude to Steve McNamara after Catalans Dragons exit

ST HELENS boss Paul Wellens has expressed his gratitude to Steve McNamara after proving to be his final opponent with Catalans Dragons.

McNamara has left Catalans after almost eight years in charge, with official confirmation expected imminently from the club.

The final straw proved to be a 40-0 defeat at Wellens’ Saints last week, the Dragons’ sixth defeat from eleven this year in what was billed as a battle between two under-pressure coaches.

Wellens has great sympathy for McNamara, who first brought him into the England coaching team back in 2014, and lauded his achievements in France.

“He’s done an excellent job which can’t be underestimated – (reaching) two Grand Finals and (winning) a Challenge Cup,” said Wellens.

“I’ve only seen the reports but what I can say is I owe him a lot. He’s a fantastic person and a wonderful coach.

“He gave me a chance in the England coaching set-up, an opportunity which was wonderful for me.

“Whatever happens at Catalans, I wish him and his family nothing but the best.”