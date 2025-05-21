Widnes Vikings sign Leigh Leopards winger on loan for rest of season

WIDNES VIKINGS have snapped up Leigh Leopards winger AJ Towse on loan for the remainder of the season.

Towse joined the Leopards ahead of 2025, making the switch to Super League following a successful four-year spell with hometown club York Knights in the Championship.

The winger will be available for selection ahead of Widnes’ trip to Bradford Bulls this weekend. As with all season-long loans, Leigh will hold a recall clause.

Widnes coach Allan Coleman said: “He’s a very good player, he’s tall, rangy and athletic which is something we’ll need, especially with Ryan Ince injured at the moment.

“We’re going up against two of the biggest wingers in the Championship this weekend against Bradford, and they love to put kicks up to them in the corner, so it’ll be really good to have him in to defend against that.

“He’s someone we admire and we’ve been after him for some time, so a big thanks to Leigh for letting us have him.”