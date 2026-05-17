Fresh injury fear for luckless Hull KR fullback Arthur Mourgue

HULL KR fear Arthur Mourgue may have suffered a recurrence of his previous pectoral injury.

The fullback made a try-scoring return after three months out in the Robins’ 20-16 victory at Leigh Leopards.

But he was forced off in the second half and coach Willie Peters said: “He needs to get scans but there’s not a great deal I can say.

“There is a possibility that it’s not but it could be (a recurrence). Let’s just wait and see what it is, but I just hope it’s not what he had last time.”

Peters praised his side’s resilience, describing it as “a tough, gritty win” and one earned in a very different manner to recent victories.

He admitted he “didn’t like the start” but was delighted with the spell in the first half when Rovers struck three times.

“We identified that we were having some joy down that right side and they executed really well,” said Peters.

He also highlighted the defensive resolve shown while down to twelve men with Mikey Lewis in the sin bin, noting: “We wanted to make sure we got through that ten minutes with no points against us… I did think we managed that well.”

Peters reserved special praise for Joe Burgess, calling his late try‑saving tackle a “real match‑winner” and adding: “If he’s not there, we don’t win that game.”