‘I was done with rugby’: Paul McShane comes back from brink to win at Wembley

LIAM HARRIS praised Paul McShane’s vital influence on York Knights – even if he was less than impressed by the pass which set up his 1895 Cup final-winning field-goal.

The halfback reflected on the decisive 85th-minute play against Featherstone Rovers at Wembley, set up by McShane, and joked: “I’ve given him a bit of stick for that last pass!

“But I’m so grateful I get to play with him, and without Paul McShane on the field for 80-plus minutes today we don’t win that game.

“The role he plays for this team is widely underestimated. The wider community probably don’t understand what he does for this team – his leadership, mentoring and just how hard he works, at the age of 45!

“It’s ridiculous – he’s an absolute legend and I love having him here.

McShane, now in his 16th season as a professional, is actually 35 and put off retirement when the Knights came knocking.

As the post-match press conference involving the pair and coach Mark Applegarth became a mutual admiration society, the former Man of Steel from his days at Castleford explained: “Other players that had played here said how close knit the group were.

“Some of them were Super League players and luckily they have managed to keep the group together and build on that.

“I was done with rugby twelve months ago but York thankfully came knocking and pulled me out of that so my kids got to see me win at Wembley.”

Harris also complimented boss Applegarth, who celebrated a year as Knights head coach in the build-up to the final.

“He’s one of the best man managers I’ve ever worked with,” said Harris.

“The way he has galvanised this group from where it was to where it is now, he should take a lot of credit, although I know he won’t.

“I want to thank Mash (Applegarth). I know the players would run through brick walls for him, which is pretty special and you don’t get that very often.”