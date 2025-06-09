South Sydney Rabbitohs set to stand by former St Helens halfback Lewis Dodd

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS are set to stand by former St Helens halfback Lewis Dodd with the latter struggling for gametime at the NRL club.

Dodd only made the transfer from Saints to the Rabbitohs ahead of the 2025 campaign, but he has played just three NRL games since making the move.

Despite earning around $650,000 a year, the 23-year-old has fallen down in the pecking order at Souths, but head coach Wayne Bennett is still prepared to stand by Dodd.

Dodd’s manager Peter Menicou met with the Rabbitohs last week and raised the subject.

“For the moment Souths are ok,” Menicou told The Daily Telegraph.

“If they do get to a position where they’d want us to look around, they said they’d let us know. But that’s not the case at the moment.

“He’s had a lot of injuries and is overdue for a bit of a break.

“He’ll be trying his hardest. He wants to play NRL and he’ll be giving it his best shot.”

Dodd still has another three years left on his Rabbitohs contract.