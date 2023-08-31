The top ten attendances of the 2023 Super League season so far as Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos impress

SUPER LEAGUE 2023 is almost over with the play-offs just a month away.

During the season so far, there have been a number of classic fixtures, nail-biters and tough and intense clashes.

Along the way there has also been numerous impressive attendances as Super League clubs try their best to maximise their entertainment value to pull in new punters.

But, just which clubs and fixtures have brought in the biggest spectator numbers so far? (Magic Weekend is excluded).

1. Wigan Warriors 14-6 St Helens

24,275 at the DW Stadium on Friday 7th April – the largest attendance at the DW Stadium in over 18 years.

2. Hull FC 0-40 Hull KR

20,985 at the MKM Stadium on Friday 7th April – the largest attendance at the MKM Stadium since April 2009

3. St Helens 34-16 Wigan Warriors

17,034 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday 9th June

4. Leeds Rhinos 18-22 Hull FC

16,140 at Headingley on Friday 24th February

5. Hull FC 32-30 Castleford Tigers

15,383 at the MKM Stadium on Sunday 19th February – Hull’s biggest opening attendance since 2005 and their biggest attendance for six years.

6. Wigan Warriors 44-18 Leigh Leopards

15,377 at the DW Stadium on Saturday 29th July

7. Leeds Rhinos 24-22 Warrington Wolves

15,166 at Headingley Stadium on Sunday 20th August

8. St Helens 24-25 Leeds Rhinos

15,148 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday 3rd March

9. Warrington Wolves 6-13 Wigan Warriors

15,026 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday 14th April

10. St Helens 28-6 Warrington Wolves

14,866 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday 20th April