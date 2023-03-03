Ian Watson on Esan Marsters and Huddersfield defence, Kevin Naiqama injury, Wakefield pitch and Theo Fages ‘splitting his tights’

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson has hailed his side for their defensive efforts in their 8-0 win over Wakefield Trinity tonight.

It wasn’t exactly a classic, with Joe Greenwood’s try not coming until the hour, but Watson was pleased with the defensive resolve his side showed.

“It’s good to get off the mark and I thought it was a tough and well-earned one,” Watson said.

“We knew coming here due to the defeat Wakefield faced at Wigan, we knew they would turn up with a lot of energy and pride. And if you didn’t you’d be worried about them.

“A massive positive for us was the nil and the defensive resolve we showed. We lacked that last week.

Watson was also quick to point out that the clunkiness in attack is because it’s still so early into the new season.

“You are going to get clunkiness in attack at the beginning of the season. The spine is potentially new, Prycey (Will Pryce) and Theo (Fages) didn’t really play many games last year with Tui (Lolohea).”

The Huddersfield boss also gave an update on Kevin Naiqama after he missed out on the win tonight, as well as hailing new signing Esan Marsters.

“He had a little bit of a groin issue, he did it in the first kick chase of the game. If it was a Grand Final he’d have played, but it’s early in the season and he’s a valuable player for us.

“Esan has settled in really well, he’s loving it. He’s come from the Gold Coast where it’s red hot, but he’s been really positive about being here and his performances have been outstanding.

“I had a feeling he would go really well in this competition, but he will get better too. He’s got some really good abilities, I expected him to flourish.”

Most of this week has focused on Wakefield’s pitch given the spotlight shone on the surface from Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara. But, after it was passed as safe by the independent regulator earlier in the week, the Giants had no qualms about playing.

And Watson had nothing bad to say, even joking about Theo Fages wearing skins and splitting them!

“Because we train and play on it at Siddal, we are a little bit more battle hardened.

“Theo split his tights, he’s got a hole in them but everyone looks pretty good to be fair.”