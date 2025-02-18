Wigan Warriors star Bevan French reveals how he can get even better in ominous message to Super League rivals

WIGAN WARRIORS star Bevan French has revealed how he can get even better in an ominous message to Super League rivals.

French has lit up Super League since making the move to Wigan ahead of the 2019 season, scoring 88 tries in 102 appearances for the Warriors.

In fact, the 29-year-old scooped up the man-of-the-match awards in both the Challenge Cup Final and the Super League Grand Final in last year’s campaign.

But, even according to the man himself, there is still room for improvement!

“Defence has been a big one for me,” French said on Sky Sports.

“Game management also and I’ve got to improve on that, I’ve got to start to pick up on sharing that role with Harry Smith which will help the rest of the team.

“I go into a lot of areas, but I’m always wanting to learn.”