“If a club throws money at you and says you don’t have to train” – Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire admits Liam Watts’ Hull FC move took him by surprise

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire admits he was ‘surprised’ by Liam Watts’ move to Hull FC after the latter left The Jungle late last week.

Watts has returned to the Black and Whites seven years after leaving, after agreeing to a mutual release with Castleford just three games into the 2025 Super League season.

But, McGuire feels that following his and Watts’ ‘honest’ chat, the 34-year-old was to step away from full-time rugby league.

“I didn’t see that move if I’m honest. We had a really good, amicable and honest chat about where he was at,” McGuire said.

“My understanding and the club’s understand was that he wanting to transition into the next period of his career and we assumed that would be part-time alongside some work.

“His body was letting him down a little bit, he couldn’t quite do what we need to do. We are trying to create a team where you work hard and are committed and Wattsy couldn’t quite give us that.

“I wanted him as part of our leadership group and help the younger players and he did that in stages but he approached the club and said he couldn’t manage with a full-time environment and was struggling to commit to that.

“He has been a good servant to the club we felt it was the right way to go about it to give him a chance to look elsewhere.

“And if a club throws money at you and says you don’t have to train then I can understand why he has taken that opportunity at Hull.”

Watts has signed a deal with Hull FC until the end of the 2025 Super League season, but his destination remains unknown for 2026.