NRL set to take majority stake in Super League

THE NRL looks set to take a majority stake in Super League.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which has reported that a number of Australian club bosses have held talks with their Super League counterparts to help the ailing game in the northern hemisphere.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that discussions have been ongoing for months, with the Las Vegas trip enabling both sets of chiefs to thrash more details out.

In fact, the Australian publication has revealed that talks have got to a point where a proposal for the NRL to take a majority stake in Super League is now on the table.

The NRL has long been linked with a takeover of Super League – and that link gained even more pace earlier last week when ARL Commission chief Peter V’landys expressed his interest in growing the northern hemisphere game ahead of Wigan Warriors’ clash with Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas.

“We’re looking at the UK,” V’landys told CODE Sports.

“Never say never. That’s if they want us. The first thing is there’s always two people to an agreement if they want us, we’ll certainly look at it.”

He added: “If they approached us, we’d certainly look at it.”