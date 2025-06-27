St Helens’ Konrad Hurrell extends stay with Bradford Bulls

ST HELENS centre Konrad Hurrell will remain with Bradford Bulls for the next two weeks.

The veteran Tonga star moved on loan to Bradford a fortnight ago and has featured in a defeat to York Knights and a victory over Batley Bulldogs.

Hurrell will now also be available to Bulls coach Brian Noble for fixtures against Barrow Raiders (this Sunday) and Hunslet.

He has played just once for Saints this season – also featuring on dual-registration for Halifax Panthers and Swinton Lions – and is returning from a lay-off with a calf injury.