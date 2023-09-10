Leigh Leopards forward signs two-year player/coach deal with League One club

LEIGH LEOPARDS forward Joe Wardle will be heading into coaching in 2024 – as well as continuing his playing career.

That’s because the Scotland international has signed a two-year deal with Oldham RLFC for next season and 2025.

“After speaking with Mike (Ford) and listening to the vision he had of bringing Oldham back to the good times, and getting the town on side, it reminded me of when I first signed for Leigh and what Derek Beaumont was trying to achieve there,” said Wardle.

“It just felt like the right move for me and I’m buzzing to have signed and to be a part of what the club is trying to achieve.

“I’m a really aggressive player, I get stuck in, I’m a good line runner and I think of myself as a bit of a leader as well.

“I want stuff to be done the right way, so I will be holding people accountable in that sense.

“I’m a hard-working, honest guy and I think I’ve still got a lot to offer so I’ll be imparting all my knowledge of the game on the lads.”

He has had a long and successful career in Super League, having chalked up more than 200 appearances and scored 76 tries in the top-flight for Huddersfield, Castleford and Bradford.

“We’ve been able to attract another Super League player because of our vision, purpose and where we want to go as a club,” said managing director Mike Ford.

“The thing which impressed me the most was that he wanted to come and play for Oldham regardless of what league we were in.

“He can see what we are trying to build with the club and he has a willingness and an ambition to coach as well.

“Outside of the top six clubs, we want to have the best coaching structure there is in the sport, and bringing him in as player/assistant helps us to do that.

“First and foremost, Joe is coming in as a player, but he’s also going to mentor our forwards.

“We want to have a fantastic playing environment where we put the player first so that we can develop people.”

Wardle, who will arrive ahead of the 2024 season, becomes the sixth permanent signing since the board took over in March, following those of Pat Moran, Nick Rawsthorne, Josh Johnson, Jamie Ellis and Jordan Turner who, like Wardle, will arrive here later this year.