Injury Corner: Hull KR and Warrington sweat on key trio as Hull FC and St Helens rue big losses

HULL KR will be sweating over the fitness of Dean Hadley after the forward limped off during his side’s 62-4 thrashing of Wigan Warriors.

Karl Lawton also suffered a rib injury during that game as Rovers look towards Wembley, whilst Jai Whitbread sustained a groin problem.

Willie Peters suggested all three were concerns for Saturday’s Challenge Cup final.

Meanwhile, neighbours Hull FC will be without Davy Litten for four to six weeks with a medial knee injury. The centre was withdrawn before Hull’s 42-6 thrashing by Leigh Leopards.

St Helens not only went down 30-10 to Castleford Tigers over the weekend, but they also lost Noah Stephens to a nasty-looking head injury.

Harry Robertson was also withdrawn before the game due to a quad injury.

Warrington Wolves suffered three problems before and during their 26-12 win over Bradford Bulls.

Prop Luke Yates is out for the season with a neck/shoulder problem whilst Sam Stone pulled his hamstring before the game. Josh Thewlis, meanwhile, hurt his neck.