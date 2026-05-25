George Williams could play for Warrington Wolves again – but Luke Yates out for season

WARRINGTON WOLVES coach Sam Burgess has revealed that George Williams might be back before the end of the season.

Burgess was full of praise for Leon Hayes after his first Super League appearance of the season in Warrington’s 26-12 win over Bradford Bulls.

Hayes impressed alongside Ewan Irwin in the absence of Williams and Marc Sneyd, who was struggling with a toe injury and was named 18th man.

“If I were a betting man, I’d say we’ll see George this season at some point. He’s got a great will and determination,” said Burgess.

“I’m pleased for Leon. He looked really comfortable. It was great to see him back here playing as a seven. I daresay in the last three months he’s done more development on his game than ever and on himself. Leon’s been ready, the opportunity presented itself and I was really happy with him.”

However, Burgess confirmed Luke Yates will miss the rest of the season with his own neck injury.

“It’s disappointing for Yatesy, not only for his presence on the field but he’s a great leader amongst the group and well respected,” said the coach.