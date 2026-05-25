Kurt Haggerty unhappy with green card controversy

BRADFORD BULLS coach Kurt Haggerty was left frustrated by a decision to show Chris Atkin a green card that left his side playing with eleven men.

Early in their 26-12 defeat at Warrington Wolves, Atkin visibly flagged down the officials to stop the game with a dislocated finger and received treatment, but was forced to the sideline by referee Chris Kendall.

With Jayden Okunbor also in the sin bin at that time, Bradford conceded a try with a two-man disadvantage.

Haggerty said: “He’s showing he’s dislocated his finger. We’ve stopped because of a genuine injury.

“The Okunbor one I totally understand, but I don’t think a dislocated finger constituted a green card.

“No matter what adversity hits us, we keep scrapping. (Connor Wynne’s disallowed try) was a big moment, I think it’s difficult to class as obstruction when your back is against the play.”