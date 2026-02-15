Injury Corner: Hull KR, St Helens, Bradford, Castleford and Huddersfield suffer concerns

HULL KR and St Helens face a waiting game over injuries to their stars.

Dean Hadley was withdrawn for Rovers before kick-off in the loss against York Knights, with a rib injury causing head coach Willie Peters to not risk the forward.

It remains to be seen whether Hadley will be fit for the Robins’ crunch clash with Brisbane Broncos in the World Club Challenge later in the week.

St Helens were licking their wounds following a loss to Warrington Wolves, but that loss was compounded with the worrying sight of Jack Welsby leaving the field on the hour with a shoulder injury after scoring a try.

Huddersfield Giants hooker Zac Woolford was sent for a HIA in his side’s loss 26-10 loss to Catalans Dragons and didn’t return, meaning he will miss Huddersfield’s fixture against Wakefield Trinity next weekend.

Their Super League return may have ended in defeat, but Bradford Bulls gave a great account of themselves in a 27-20 loss to Hull FC on Saturday evening.

And, Kurt Haggerty’s side had to deal with a leg injury to Dan Russell as well as a problem with Jayden Okunbor, who limped off after just five minutes.

Meanwhile,