Super League Team of the Week: York, Warrington, Leigh, Wigan and Catalans dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?
1. Cai Taylor-Wray – Warrington Wolves
He lit up the show at the Halliwell Jones against St Helens, scoring a magnificent try and having a hand in everything Warrington did well.
2. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves
Was a great display from Josh Thewlis as Warrington beat St Helens.
3. Toby King – Warrington Wolves
A tremendous try and an overall big performance from Toby King in the win over St Helens.
4. Sam Wood – York Knights
Scored twice and excelled in the centres on debut for York.
5. Olly Ashall-Bott – Toulouse Olympique
Had to be included for his tremendous performance against Wakefield.
6. Ata Hingano – York Knights
Kicked the winning drop-goal against Hull KR and caused problems all evening with his running game.
7. Toby Sexton – Catalans Dragons
Looks like a man that will settle into Super League very easily in the win over Huddersfield.
8. Sam Lisone – Hull FC
Made a big impact off the bench in the win over Bradford.
9. Paul McShane – York Knights
Wound back the years with a phenomenal performance against Hull KR.
10. Patrick Mago – Wigan Warriors
Devastated Castleford off the bench.
11. Zac Lipowicz – Catalans Dragons
Enjoyed a great debut win against Huddersfield.
12. Jacob Alick-Wiencke – Leigh Leopards
A brilliant home debut for Jacob Alick-Wiencke in Leigh’s win over Leeds.
13. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors
A powerful display from Junior Nsemba in the win over Castleford.
Substitutes
14. Solomona Faataape – Catalans Dragons
Had opposite number Taane Milne on toast in the win over Huddersfield.
15. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards
Was a man possessed against Leeds.
16. Jack Hughes – Leigh Leopards
Ran his blood to water in the win over Leeds.
17. Waqa Blake – Bradford Bulls
Was instrumental in a losing side against Hull FC.