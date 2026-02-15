Super League Team of the Week: York, Warrington, Leigh, Wigan and Catalans dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Cai Taylor-Wray – Warrington Wolves

He lit up the show at the Halliwell Jones against St Helens, scoring a magnificent try and having a hand in everything Warrington did well.

2. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves

Was a great display from Josh Thewlis as Warrington beat St Helens.

3. Toby King – Warrington Wolves

A tremendous try and an overall big performance from Toby King in the win over St Helens.

4. Sam Wood – York Knights

Scored twice and excelled in the centres on debut for York.

5. Olly Ashall-Bott – Toulouse Olympique

Had to be included for his tremendous performance against Wakefield.

6. Ata Hingano – York Knights

Kicked the winning drop-goal against Hull KR and caused problems all evening with his running game.

7. Toby Sexton – Catalans Dragons

Looks like a man that will settle into Super League very easily in the win over Huddersfield.

8. Sam Lisone – Hull FC

Made a big impact off the bench in the win over Bradford.

9. Paul McShane – York Knights

Wound back the years with a phenomenal performance against Hull KR.

10. Patrick Mago – Wigan Warriors

Devastated Castleford off the bench.

11. Zac Lipowicz – Catalans Dragons

Enjoyed a great debut win against Huddersfield.

12. Jacob Alick-Wiencke – Leigh Leopards

A brilliant home debut for Jacob Alick-Wiencke in Leigh’s win over Leeds.

13. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

A powerful display from Junior Nsemba in the win over Castleford.

Substitutes

14. Solomona Faataape – Catalans Dragons

Had opposite number Taane Milne on toast in the win over Huddersfield.

15. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

Was a man possessed against Leeds.

16. Jack Hughes – Leigh Leopards

Ran his blood to water in the win over Leeds.

17. Waqa Blake – Bradford Bulls

Was instrumental in a losing side against Hull FC.